Aaron Glenn Sends Heartfelt Message To Jets Fans
The New York Jets went through a bit of a franchise revival this offseason. They began the offseason with the oldest quarterback in the entire league and nobody at head coach. After cutting Aaron Rodgers, it didn't take the Jets very long to sign Justin Fields as the next franchise quarterback of the team.
New York also stole Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. It was a huge get for the Jets as they could use a genius defensive mind to lead their team, but this was an even bigger deal for Glenn. The 52-year-old Glenn is getting his head coaching start with the Jets.
On a recent episode of the Official Jets Podcast, Glenn revealed the one thing he wishes could be true with his new job for the Jets.
"One thing I wish could've happened in my lifetime is my dad being able to see me as Head Coach," Glenn said.
Glenn goes on to reveal that his father was by his side for almost every step of the way, from his days as a player to the 2010's when he was a defensive backs coach.
If you weren't a fan of Glenn before, this podcast interview could be the thing that sways you in his favor. During the interview, Glenn is open and honest about everything on the table. Revealing such a meaningful and personal wish like this is sometimes hard to do, but Glenn shared it with Jets fans.
