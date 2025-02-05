Jets Linked To Chiefs To Star As Potential Davante Adams Replacement
The New York Jets have one of the best wide receiver duos in the National Football League on paper right now.
New York still has both Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson, although both of their futures are somewhat murky right now. Both are under contract for the 2025 season, but Adams' contract will have to be adjusted if he's going to come back. Plus, with Aaron Rodgers' future up in the air, it's unknown who will be back.
There has been some chatter that Wilson could request a trade but it doesn't make any sense for the Jets to even consider a move unless they were absolutely blown away by a package. He's young and relatively cheap when it comes to star receivers.
With the Super Bowl quickly approaching, the Jets certainly should be paying attention. Right when the game ends, the offseason will be here. Free agency won't kick off until March, but the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy made a list of players heading to free agency playing in the Super Bowl the Jets should consider. One player who was mentioned as a potential Adams replacement was Kansas City Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
"Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins: Could the Jets replace one of the great receivers of the last decade (Adams) with another? Depends if Rodgers is still the quarterback," Dunleavy said. "Hopkins would come much cheaper than Adams, who is due to count for $38.3 million against the salary cap. Of course, Adams, who is coming off a fifth straight 1,000-yard season, has more left in the tank than Hopkins. But the Jets already have their No. 1 receiver in Garrett Wilson."
The Jets' receiver room is going to be interesting to follow over the next few months. This is a good idea, though. If the Jets were to let Adams walk, someone like Hopkins could be a very solid option to bring in to be Wilson's running mate. He may not be what he once was, but he did have 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Once he was traded to the Chiefs, his yards per game jumped from 28.8 to 43.7. Clearly, there's still something there when he's with a good quarterback.
