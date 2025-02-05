Jets Stars Take Hard Stance On Aaron Rodgers' Future In New York
Although there has been a lot of chatter from media members, it certainly sounds like Aaron Rodgers was loved in the New York Jets' locker room.
Whether it has been cryptic likes on social media, or people outright saying it, there has been a lot of praise for the future Hall of Famer from his teammates. He hasn't announced if he wants to continue his career and the team hasn't announced their decision on his contract, but All-Pro Quincy Williams and Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson both made it known that they want him back on Tuesday, as shared by the New York Post's Brian Costello.
"If it was up to me, he’s coming back,” Williams said. “On the field and off the field, he’s a great person. He takes our game to another level...
"He just comes in and was like, ‘What do you see right here?’ ” Johnson said. “I had a pretty good year last year, and I’m thinking I know something. I tell him what I see and he goes, ‘Hmm, OK, nothing else?’ and he’s almost challenging me, like ‘That’s all.’ He does a great job of making everyone around him better, which is a very, very key attribute to have in being a good leader, which every quarterback should be."
Rodgers is under contract for the 2025 season after tossing 28 touchdown passes in 2024. The season obviously didn't go as planned, but it could make a lot of sense to go for one last ride with Rodgers.
