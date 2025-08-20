Jets Linked To Intriguing Justin Fields Replacement Option
The New York Jets have made a lot of moves during the offseason to push their team in the right direction. They added Darren Mougey as the new general manager before hiring Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach.
The front office opted to sign young quarterback Justin Fields to be their signal caller of the future, but he's struggled a bit in training camp and some of the media is already prepared to give up on Fields again.
FanSided's Scott Rogust recently suggested the Jets could take this season to tank for a top draft pick in order to use it on Texas quarterback Arch Manning next year.
Could Arch Manning fix the Jets' problems?
"The New York Jets are in the midst of another organizational overhaul, with general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn leading the way. Glenn comes over from the Detroit Lions, where he watched the team undergo it's rebuild and become perennial Super Bowl contenders the past two seasons," Rogust wrote. "Additionally, Mougey comes from the Denver Broncos, where he worked as a scout when the team won Super Bowl 50 and was the assistant general manager in the previous three years. Look at the Broncos now.
"While we don't doubt that the Jets will get better, it's hard to see them playing themselves into playoff contention. They are giving Justin Fields a shot at quarterback, but besides Garrett Wilson, there aren't exactly multiple game-changers on offense. The defense may very well carry the Jets this season. But looking at the team on paper, they may finish near the bottom of the league."
The issue with this idea is the Jets. The Jets are in no position to tank, especially with a first year head coach and a first year general manager. Both Glenn and Mougey will likely be looking to make a statement in year one rather than tank.
Manning hasn't played a full season at the college level yet, so suggesting the Jets would tank for him is a bit of a stretch, too. Obviously, he's talented, but he's no lock for the No. 1 pick yet.
If Fields struggles tremendously and the Jets have a top three pick at the end of the year, we can re-evaluate this idea.
More NFL: Jets Called Top Landing Spot In Trade For Former First Round QB