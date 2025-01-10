Jets Linked To Potential Draft Day Scenario To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets are at a crossroads with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It would be a bit costly to cut the legendary quarterback, but many in New York seem as though that's the route to take. As much as it may suck, the Jets might look to move on from Rodgers this offseason.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently suggested the Jets could move on from Rodgers and replace him with an interesting scenario in the upcoming NFL Draft. As of now, the Jets hold pick No. 7 in the first round, but a trade up could be on the table.
"In the draft, the Jets’ best hope at landing a quarterback in the first round would either be in a trade-up scenario or hoping that Penn State’s Drew Allar declares for the NFL Draft, providing another viable option in the Top 10 along with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward," Rosenblatt wrote. "Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is considered more of a Day 2 project."
The best option here is trading up, likely with the Cleveland Browns at pick No. 2. It would be quite an expensive trade to pull off, but if the Jets want a quarterback in the draft, they would need to do it.
Drew Allar should be considered off the table after his horrendous play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Taking him in the top ten would be quite a reach.
The other two options are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. One of these two will likely go with the first pick and the third pick, so if New York wants their signal caller, they will need to jump the New York Giants and land at pick No. 2.
