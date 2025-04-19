Jets Linked To Ridiculous Blockbuster Trade Chatter
The New York Jets have been talked about a lot this offseason so far but a lot of the speculation has been ridiculous.
That's the nature of the business and each year you see plenty of trade rumors and speculation at this time with the NFL Draft approaching. The Jets are no strangers to this, but some of the noise has gone pretty far.
Running back Breece Hall is just 23 years old and has had some serious flashes in his three years in New York. He had 1,359 yards from scrimmage last year (876 rushing yards/483 receiving yards) in an offense that didn't run the ball much and had 1,585 yards from scrimmage the year before (994 rushing yards/591 receiving yards).
There's no reason to move on from this guy. The Jets do have two other running backs in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Head coach Aaron Glenn talked about wanted to use more of a committee in 2025, but some took that as a sign New York would trade Hall. That seems like a stretch.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated a wild proposal to send Hall to the Tennessee Titans for Will Levis.
"Jets Get: QB Will Levis, 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 103)," Knox said. "Titans Get: RB Breece Hall. The New York Jets signed Fields to a two-year deal this offseason, but there's no guarantee that he'll be a permanent answer to the franchise's long-standing quarterback woes.
"In this hypothetical trade, the Jets add Levis to the mix while offloading a running back who may not have a long-term future with the franchise."
This is a tad aggressive and doesn't seem likely by any means.