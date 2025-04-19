Jets Urged To Avoid Polarizing Star Quarterback
The New York Jets’ upcoming No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft has been widely talked about already.
The time for talk luckily is almost over. We are now just five days away from the National Football League Draft kicking off.
Let’s get right to it: who should New York take?
There’s been a lot of speculation about the pick and most of it has been about Armand Membou and Tyler Warren. They seem like the most likely options, but there will be a lot of talent on the board. One thing that is interesting is that Newsweek’s Bryce Lazenby urged the Jets to avoid Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado," Lazenby said. "It's becoming increasingly difficult to pinpoint where Shedeur Sanders will land in the draft. Mocks have the quarterback going anywhere from No. 2 to out of the first round entirely. This means it's entirely possible the Jets could be in a position to select the passer at No. 7. And doing so would likely be enticing, considering the Hall of Fame bloodlines of Sanders and his jaw-dropping stats in college.
"The Jets just gave Justin Fields a sizeable contract in free agency, though, and should see how the quarterback does in his first season with the team. Sanders is far from a sure thing, and the team has more pressing needs that need to be addressed."
This isn’t too shocking. New York already has its quarterback for at least the next two years with Justin Fields after he signed in free agency.
Sanders has a very solid chance at being available when New York gets on the clock, but Lazenby is right. There are other holes to fill.