Jets Linked To Under-The-Radar Prospect At No. 7
Who are the New York Jets going to add in the upcoming National Football League Draft?
They have the No. 7 pick in the draft. Who will they end up picking? There's been a lot of buzz about Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. ESPN's Rich Cimini gave the latest update on the team on Sunday.
"The popular mock draft choice for the Jets at seventh overall is Missouri right tackle Armand Membou, whose stock has risen since an impressive combine performance," Cimini said. "But what if Membou is off the board? There's a chance he could be picked No. 6 by the Las Vegas Raiders. In that case, the Jets could opt for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. -- a name that hasn't garnered much buzz in the top 10. Banks (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) won the Lombardi Award (best lineman in college football) and Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) in 2024.
"His background at left tackle (three-year starter) provides more value than Membou, according to some NFL evaluators. Obviously, the Jets would have no qualms about shifting Banks (or Olu Fashanu) to right tackle if they go in this direction. Banks is generally regarded as a mid- to late first-round prospect; maybe they could get him in a trade-down. Warren is intriguing because of his production (104 receptions for 1,233 yards in 2024) and versatility, not to mention the Jets' crying need at tight end."
Mock drafts don't really matter because they come from people who just speculate. When someone like Cimini speaks, it's worth listening, though.