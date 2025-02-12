Jets Loosely Linked To 39-TD Heisman Finalist As 'Dream Pick' In Upcoming Draft
The New York Jets, barring some last-minute change of heart, won't have Aaron Rodgers under center in 2025. What comes next?
Multiple reports within the last week have confirmed that the Jets' plan is to move on from Rodgers, the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer, after a two-year stay in the organization. That essentially means New York is starting over from square one at the game's most important position.
How first-year general manager Darren Mougey and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn decide to replace Rodgers will be their first major test as the new brain trust of the Jets organization. Will they try a stopgap solution, or will they swing for the fences in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado are the consensus top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, and even though it's not considered to be a strong draft for QB's, there's reason to get excited about either--if the Jets decide the draft is the way to go for Rodgers' replacement.
On Wednesday, FanSided's Mike Luciano expressed his belief that Ward would be the best option for the Jets to target in the upcoming draft, calling the fifth-year senior a "dream pick" for New York.
"Ward has the best chance of going No. 1 overall out of any of the quarterbacks in this class, and it is easy to see why," Luciano wrote.
"With a strong arm, five high-end seasons of experience as a college starter, and improved accuracy this season, Ward could be a dream pick for the Jets if they somehow make a move for him."
Last season at Miami, Ward finished with 4.313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He finished in fourth place in the Heisman Trophy voting, collecting six first-place votes.
If the Jets are truly sold on Ward, though, they'll likely have to trade up from their number-seven spot in the draft order to land him. That would be a huge leap of faith from Mougey and Glenn, but it's the type of move the Jets may have to make someday if they don't want to stay stuck in mediocrity.
