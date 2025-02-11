Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Predicted To Defect To Same AFC Team In 2025
Where will the two most famous players from the 2024 New York Jets play football in 2025?
The Jets were Aaron Rodgers' team in 2024, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback did all he could to mold it to his liking. The signature move the Jets made midseason was trading for six-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams', a longtime Rodgers teammate, despite a 2-4 record at the time of the trade.
However, after the Jets finished their miserable season at 5-12, it appears both Rodgers and Adams will be on their way to a new team. According to multiple reports, the Jets have decided to move on from Rodgers, likely using a Jun. 1 designation to cut him, and Adams will almost certainly follow him wherever he goes next.
But that begs the multi-million-dollar question: which team will the two play for next?
On Tuesday, USA Today's Cory Woodroof predicted that the Tennessee Titans, who finished with the NFL's worst record in 2024, would pull the trigger on signing both Rodgers and Adams in an effort to turn things around quickly.
"The Titans have the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the haul the team could get back for this selection in a shaky quarterback class might prove too good to pass up. In this scenario, Tennessee brings Rodgers in on a one-year deal as the marquee stopgap quarterback addition of the offseason."
"Second-year coach Brian Callahan may need to win now to keep his job for the future, which may make Rodgers an appealing option. Adams joins Rodgers in Nashville, and the two try to make the Titans the team where the duo’s comeback really takes wings."
It's obvious that Rodgers, 41, and Adams, 32, could still have good football left in them. Tennessee might be willing to bank on that possibility, the way the Jets did in 2024, but they should let New York's example serve as a cautionary tale.
The Jets will gladly sit back and watch Rodgers' and Adams' comeback attempt unfold. New York doesn't face Tennessee next season, so if that's where the two stars wind up, the Jets can focus solely on moving forward as a franchise.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Sign $14.5 Million Former Super Bowl Champ To Replace D.J. Reed