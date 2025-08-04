Jets Lose 2 Roster Locks To Injuries; What's Next?
The New York Jets hit the practice field on Monday and were missing two important pieces.
Rookie tight end Mason Taylor and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor both sat out practice. The young tight end is dealing with an ankle injury wheras the veteran signal-caller is dealing with a knee injury, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Taylors update: Tyrod Taylor sat out because of a knee injury, per team. He was in uniform at practice, though," Cimini said. "Rookie TE Mason Taylor missed practice due to an ankle injury."
These are some big updates. Justin Fields is the starter, but Tyrod Taylor arguably is one of the best backups in the league right now. Plus, he has been around the Jets so you definitely want him around Fields to help steer him in the right direction.
The tight end position was viewed as a hole for the Jets before they drafted the former LSU playmaker. He's turned heads in camp and has looked like the real deal, but missing any time in camp, especially as a rookie isn't ideal.
As of writing, the severity of the injuries aren't known. Brian Costello of the New York Post shared that the expectation is that we will receive an update from head coach Aaron Glenn on Tuesday.
"Mason Taylor did not practice today because of an ankle injury. Tyrod Taylor has a knee injury and did not practice. We’ll get more info tomorrow when Aaron Glenn speaks to us after practice," Costello said.