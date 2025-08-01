Jets Lose Rookie; Quinnen Williams Return Timeline
The New York Jets are missing a few key pieces rightn ow.
It was shared on Thursday that superstar Quinnen Williams was forced to miss practice due to a calf injury. He missed practice on Friday to go along with starting guard John Simpson. Simpson's absence came as more of a surprise and it was shared that he's dealing with a back injury.
After practice on Friday, head coach Aaron Glenn shared updates about Williams and Simpson and also noted that rookie safety Malachi Moore is also injured.
"Three actually have three guys of note," Glenn said. "One is Quinnen Williams. He has a calf (injury) and we want to make sure -- it's precautionary -- that this player is going to be good. Alright, so, we know what he's all about. We know what he can do. And listen, we want to hold him out and we'll see how that goes. The next guy, John Simpson. He has a back (injury). He'll be just fine. Again, another precautionary. Holding him out. Maybe a week or two with him. The last guy is our rookie Malachi Moore. He has an oblique strain. So he'll be just fine."
ESPN's Rich Cimini followed up and noted that both Williams and Simpson are expected to miss one to two weeks.
"Quinnen Williams (calf) will miss a week or two, per Aaron Glenn. G John Simpson (back) will miss a week or two," Cimini said.
It's tough to see injuries at any time, especially for a rookie trying to break into the National Football League. But, it at least sounds like nothing is serious at this time. When more information is revealed, it will be shared. The Jets' first preseason game will take place on Saturday, August 9th.
