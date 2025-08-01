Jets Playmaker Returns, Two Starters Miss Practice
The New York Jets hit the practice field on Friday morning and there was a positive update, but also two not-so-good ones,
On the bright side, Jets running back Braelon Allen returned to the practice field after missing some time earlier in the week due to a knee injury. Allen has been dealing with soreness in his left knee that caused him to miss multiple practices throughout the week.
Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared the news on social media.
"Braelon Allen is back practicing. Missed the last couple with knee soreness," Rosenblatt said.
That's the positive of the day, but there were negative updates early on as well. Jets All-Pro Quinnen Williams was forced to leave practice on Thursday due to a calf injury. He walked off on his own power, but there wasn't much else shared aside from the fact that he tweaked the calf during individual drills. On Friday, ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Williams wasn't practicing along with fellow starter John Simpson.
"Some Jets injury updates: DT Quinnen Williams (calf) and LG John Simpson (undisclosed) are not practicing. RB Braelon Allen (knee) is back," Cimini shared.
When there are more updates, they will be provided. The Simpson injury -- or at least missing practice -- is new and there aren't details out there yet. Williams is a big one. Calf injuries are tricky and if you don't treat them properly, they can lead to Achilles injuries. It makes sense to be as cautious as possible with plenty of time left until the regular season gets here.
