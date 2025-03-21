Jets Losing $20 Million Starter To Chargers After 3 Years
The New York Jets reportedly are losing another piece of the offense.
Tyler Conklin was the team's starting tight end over the last few years after landing a three-year, $20.25 million deal in New York. He spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the fifth round of the 2018 National Football League Draft.
He's been a key piece of the offense for the Jets, but he won't be with the team in 2025. He's been a free agent and reportedly is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to his agent and VaynerSports representative Mike McCartney.
"Congrats Tyler Conklin agreeing to a one year deal with the Chargers," McCartney shared.
ESPN's Rich Cimini followed up and shared the news.
"Former Jets TE Tyler Conklin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chargers, his agent Mike McCartney announced," Cimini shared.
Conklin is coming off a season in which he had 51 catches and 449 receiving yards across 16 games played. He also had four touchdowns. Of his three seasons in New York, the 2024 campaign actually resulted in his lowest numbers. He had 58 catches in 2022 and 61 catches in 2023. Conklin had 552 receiving yards in 2022 and a career-high 621 receiving yards in 2023.
Now, he'll join the Justin Herbert-led offense in Los Angeles and the Jets need to find a solution at tight end. The top options still available in free agency are Gerald Everett, Mo Alie-Cox, and Marcedes Lewis. There's not too much out there, but a top-tier tight end prospect will be available in the upcoming NFL Draft in Tyler Warren. A few other prospects are Colston Loveland out of Michigan and Mason Taylor out of LSU.
