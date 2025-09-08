Jets Made Wild 34-Year Team History Vs. Steelers
The National Football League Week 1 slate is just one game away from wrapping up.
The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will end the week's action on Monday night. The dust is still settling on all of the action of the weekend. For the New York Jets, it was a bad weekend from the standings perspective, but was positive for the overall outlook of the team.
First and foremost, the Jets' offense was firing on all cylinders on Sunday. Much has been said about Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields' performances, and right fully so. Both were very good. But, the entire Jets' offense was good. Fields was great, Breece Hall looked dynamic, Garrett Wilson thrived, the offensive line looked way better than it did last year. Things just looked better. The offense passed the eye test. On top of this, Brett Kollmann of the "Bootleg Football Podcast" shared on social media, per PFF, that the Jets' offense actually had the highest successful play rate of the day on Sunday, at least before Sunday night's contest between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
The New York Jets certainly can take a lot from the Week 1 loss
On top of this, the Jets shared during the game that the fact that Austin McNamara didn't record a punt in the first half was the first time in a game since 1991 that New York didn't kick a punt in the first half.
"P Austin McNamara did not record a punt in the first half, marking the first time since at least 1991 the team did not punt in the first half," the Jets shared.
The Jets didn't get a win. Although there were positives from the day, it obviously still counts as a loss in the standings. But, the offense -- in a small sample size -- showed what it can look like at its best this year. 32 points against a tough Pittsburgh defense is very good. If the Jets can do that, they are going to win some games this year.
