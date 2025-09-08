Aaron Rodgers Made 60-Year NFL History Vs. New York Jets
The New York Jets welcomed former starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers back to town on Sunday afternoon as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The matchup was highly-publicized and lived up to the hype with 66 total points scored in the game. Pittsburgh came out on top, 34-32, but it was a wild back-and-forth anyway. On the positive side for the Jets, Justin Fields looked great in his New York debut. He did everything the Jets could've hoped for and showed the flashes that made him the No. 11 overall pick back in the 2021 National Football League Draft. It's just a one-game sample, but if he can play like he did throughout the rest of the season, then the Jets' front office is going to look very smart for moving on from Rodgers and bringing him to town.
Aaron Rodgers struck on Sunday vs. the Jets
Fields is just 26 years old. He signed a two-year deal, but there's at least a chance the partnership could continue if things work out over the next year or so. We'll see what happens. One thing that must sting, though, is that the Jets' first loss of the 2025 season was at the hands of their own quarterback. He even made a bit of NFL history in the game becoming the first quarterback with 240 Pass Yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions in their team debut over last 60 NFL seasons, per CBS Sports.
"The comprehensive list of QBs with 240 Pass Yards, 4 Pass TD and 0 INT in their team debut over last 60 NFL seasons," CBS Sports shared on social media. "Aaron Rodgers (Week 1 vs Jets). End of list."
On the bright side, it took NFL history to beat the Jets on Sunday, that's how well they played. On the negative side, the Jets' former quarterback was able to reach that level of play and beat his old team.
Now, the Jets need to go back to the drawing board in preparation for a Week 2 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
