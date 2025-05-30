Jets Make Feelings Clear On Breece Hall Amid Rumors
The New York Jets have been in some pretty odd trade rumors this offseason.
Jets running back Breece Hall is one of the more dynamic backs in the game when he's healthy and given an opportunity. He is strong on the ground as well as in the passing game. Last year, he had just 876 rushing yards in 16 games, but had 1,359 total yards from scrimmage. Hall had 57 catches for 483 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
In 2023, he had 76 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns in the air. On top of this, he had 994 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2023.
While this is the case, there's been some pretty odd trade rumors about him this offseason. He's only under contract through the 2025 season, but why move a 23-year-old back with All-Pro potential?
Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was asked about Hall and made his thoughts on the young running back clear.
"Love him," Engstrand said. "Love him. Comes to work. Works hard. Good guy around the players. Leads by example. Talented. I love everything about him. That is a blessing to come into a place that already has weapons in place and Breece has shown in his career he can run the football. Whether it's inside between the tackles whether it's outside and in the pass game. He's caught a ton of passes in his career, which is very beneficial for us."
It seems like the wild speculation about Hall's future can end. He significantly more likely than not will be in New York in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.