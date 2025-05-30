Jets Biggest 'X-Factor' Won't Shock Anyone
If the New York Jets are going to turn things around in 2025, it will take contributions from all across the roster but there is one guy who stands out.
New York has Justin Fields in town and pretty much all of the buzz has been positive to this point. Fields has said all of the right things so far and has looked good on the practice field already. He's just 26 years old and clearly has a chip on his shoulder after how things shook out with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
Fields has plenty of talent, weapons all around him, and now a huge opportunity in front of him. He impressed in six starts last year, but never got as big of a chance with Pittsburgh as he's going to get with New York. Russell Wilson always seemed like he would be the starter, but an injury opened the door for Fields and he made the most of it. He even made people wonder if the team should've stuck with him over Wilson.
It's going to be interesting to see if he can take another step in 2025. The Jets' season likely hinges on it and Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman even called him the team's biggest "X-factor."
"X-factor for 2025: QB Justin Fields," Chadwick and Wasserman said. "New York finally moved on from the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment and replaced him with Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million contract. Fields has never been a top-20 quarterback in PFF overall grade in any of his four seasons, but he’s still only 26 years old and will be reuniting with Garrett Wilson, whom he threw passes to at Ohio State. With an underwhelming receiving corps outside of Wilson, the Jets would be wise to tap into Fields’ rushing ability as much as possible."
More NFL: Justin Fields Gave Ringing Endorsement Of Jets' Aaron Glenn