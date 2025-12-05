Jets Could Have Breece Hall's Successor Already In Their Sights

The New York Jets are facing some tough decisions this offseason.

They don't have a franchise quarterback on their roster, but they have five first round picks over the next two seasons. One of these five picks will likely be used on a quarterback. But they also need to re-sign or replace star running back Breece Hall.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Eddie Brown of The San Diego Union-Tribune recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 6 pick in the first round, Brown projected the Jets would select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to replace Hall.

Jets could replace Breece Hall With Jeremiyah Love

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

"After a busy trade deadline, GM Darren Mougey has enough draft capital to call his shot with a QB if he needs to move up," Brown wrote. "In this scenario, Mougey keeps his powder dry and selects the best player available. Breece Hall will be an unrestricted free agent, and there’s no guarantee the Jets keep him, even after they decided not to trade him at the deadline. Love features elite size (6-0, 214), patience and balance —check this out or even this— on top of home run capabilities with TD runs of 98 and 94 yards the last two seasons.

"Love is fourth in the country with 1,372 rushing yards, second in total touchdowns with 21, and will likely end up a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. I’d vote for him if I had a vote. He’s already been named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards."

The Jets have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, so it might not make sense to take a running back this high. But Love looks like a generational talent. If the Jets believe he could be a top 10 running back in the league over the next few seasons, the selection would make sense.

But the best case scenario for New York would be re-signing Hall and using this pick on a star edge rusher or quarterback. Still, Love would make a lot of sense if the Jets can't re-sign Hall and they believe in Love as a star.

More NFL: Jets QB's Free Agency Already Heating Up Ahead Of Offseason