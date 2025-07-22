Jets Make History With Insane, New Locker Room
The New York Jets are preparing for training camp and the 2025 National Football League season and are going to do so in style.
New York unveiled new and upgraded facilities on Tuesday. The Jets' locker room got a face-lift including a 2,000-Pound Jets ceiling logo, barbershop, and plenty more. You're going to have to see it to believe.
Jets senior vice president of security and facility operations Robert Mastroddi discussed the decisions, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"The locker room and any every player space has always been important to ownership and management," Mastroddi said. "We take pride in having a first-class environment for the players. These upgrades will certainly provide more comfort, but they also will help with wellness, efficiency and ultimately performance. There is a commitment to winning and that's where this all derived from...
"We are the first pro team or NCAA team to implement a fully automated video display into the lockers," Mastroddi said. "We can customize the content on the screens and it's all interchangeable. If there is a change to a schedule or a point that maybe Coach Glenn wants emphasized, that can be easily programmed."
The Jets aren't messing around this offseason. Changes have popped up left and right from landing Aaron Glenn, to replacing Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields, and now making over the locker room. Will that equate to wins? Only time will tell, but the Jets are doing things differently.