Jets Surprise Duo Projected As NY's 'X-Factors'
The New York Jets are going to have a chance to win more games in 2025 than they did in 2024.
Although the roster isn't as star-studded as it was, there is talent all over the place and New York specifically has improved the trenches. That has been a point from new head coach Aaron Glenn and the offensive line specifically is in a good place. The selection of Armand Membou in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft was a good idea and that came after New York selected offensive tackle Olu Fashanu last year in the first round. Now, the Jets' offensive line is bookended for years with first-rounders.
Fashanu didn't get a big role out of the gate last year, but did by the end of the season. Now, the Jets are going to rely on this line. It is expected that the Jets are going to be more run-heavy and they are going to need the line to hold up, that's why ESPN's Seth Walder called Fashanu and Membou the Jets' X-factors.
"X factor for 2025: Tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou," Walder said. "Fashanu ranked 43rd out of 66 tackles in pass block win rate (88%) as a rookie, but both tackles have the chance to be plus starters. Fields has been known to take a sack (or three), and good (or not) pass protection could be the difference between this offense being efficient (or not)."