Jets Making Three Cuts With Offseason Ramping Up
The New York Jets have made additions left and right throughout the offseason but made three more cuts on Thursday.
Recently, the Jets added a handful of talent to the franchise through the 2025 National Football League Draft and with undrafted free agents and in response the team made three cuts on Thursday with linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and wide receivers Easop Winston and Marcus Riley, as shared by team reporter Randy Lange.
"Ciarlo (6-2, 225), from Ringwood, NJ, was originally signed by the Jets a year ago as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Army after serving as a Black Knights co-captain the previous season and starting 24 games in 2022-23. He was released in August and re-signed this offseason," Lange said. "Winston (5-11, 190) signed with the Jets in January after spending the last six weeks of the 2024 season on the Jets' practice squad. The Washington State WR has also spent time on the rosters of the Rams, Saints, Browns and Seahawks and played in 3 games with New Orleans in '21.
"Riley (5-11, 175) signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent WR out of Florida A&M after the '24 draft. He was waived in August and re-signed with the Jets this offseason."
It's been an offseason of transition for the Jets and these are three guys who now have felt the impact of that. There's a lot of offseason left, though. There's time to bring people back if the Jets see fit.
More NFL: Jets Officially Signing First-Rounder To $31.9 Million Deal