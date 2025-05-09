Jets Officially Signing First-Rounder To $31.9 Million Deal
The New York Jets got a big contract out of the way on Thursday.
New York selected offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft. The two sides agreed to a deal on Thursday, as shared by the team.
"The Jets have signed T Armand Membou, their No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft," team reporter Eric Allen shared. Membou was the Jets' first of seven picks and the first draft selection under GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn.
"'I'm a firm believer that you start it inside out,' Glenn said on draft weekend. 'So, if we can build our line, just as much as our defensive line, also, that only helps you as a team. It helps your quarterback, it helps your running backs, it helps your passing game, and it just creates an identity within your team that you're trying to make sure that every team, when they watch film, they see that.' A Lee's Summit, MO, native Membou (6-4, 332) played in 35 games at Missouri while appearing in 2,243 snaps. He started 25 games at RT the past two seasons and will compete to start there with the Jets."
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that the deal is a four-year contract worth $31.9 million.
"Jets first-round pick Armand Membou has signed his rookie contract, the team announced. The four-year deal is worth about $31.9 million," Cimini said.