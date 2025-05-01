Jets May Have Just Found Way To 'Unlock' Justin Fields
The New York Jets have a shiny, new weapon for quarterback Justin Fields to throw to.
The tight end position has obviously been talked about a lot throughout the offseason so far. New York had Tyler Conklin over the last three years but he left the organization this offseason to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. New York opted to use its second-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to take tight end Mason Taylor out of LSU.
The move has been met with praise. ESPN's Matt Miller even ranked the move as the 16th-best overall move in the NFL Draft and said he can help "unlock" Fields.
"No. 16. Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets (Pick 2-42)," Miller said. "My final overall ranking: No. 34. If you want to unlock quarterback Justin Fields' potential, getting him a tight end who can be a safety valve is a great way to do it. Taylor is a safe pick because of his natural receiving skills and ability as a route runner. He might be too lean to be an accomplished blocker right away, but Taylor is a high-effort player who could quickly become the Jets' No. 2 receiving option."
Fields has incorporated the tight end position into his passing game throughout his young career. For example, Steelers Depot shared that Fields ranked at No. 15 in the league in 2023 as he threw to the tight end on 24.5 percent of his throws. In 2023, Fields had Cole Kmet as his tight end with the Chicago Bears. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers had Pat Freiermuth at tight end. He racked up 26 targets in the first six games of the season -- when Fields was starting -- for 22 receptions, 194 yards, and two touchdowns.
That would've put Freiermuth on pace for 62 catches, 549 yards, and just about six touchdowns. Now, Fields will have Taylor to throw to along with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and a running game led by Breece Hall.
