Ex-Jets Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders Controversy
A former member of the New York Jets has been caught up in the hottest National Football League controversy of the week.
The 2025 NFL Draft is now behind us and unfortunately, prank calls made during the draft to prospects have been talked about more than the actual picks themselves. A handful of guys received calls of this nature, including Shedeur Sanders.
Former Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is someone who has been at the center of all the drama thanks in large part to his son. He and the Atlanta Falcons -- who he is currently employed by -- were both fined on Wednesday and the former Jets coach spoke to the media about it.
"My actions — my actions — of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable," Ulbrich said. "My son’s actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry. The NFL has taken action and I fully respect the punishment. We take full responsibility, my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way. Going forward I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this...
"The Sanders family, Shedeur and Coach Sanders, were amazingly gracious. More gracious than they needed to be in a moment like this."
It’s unfortunate that it all happened, but hopefully it can all be put to rest now. It's a tough story but luckily it's in the past now.