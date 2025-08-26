Jets May Pursue 'Dream WR Trade Target' After Malachi Corley Release
The New York Jets desperately need to add wide receivers to their offense or quarterback Justin Fields is going to struggle in year one with the team.
Beyond Garrett Wilson, there's nothing to be too excited about in New York's wide receiver room. In fact, it's hard to tell who the second option is. To make matters even worse, the Jets recently opted to cut ties with second-year wide receiver Malachi Corley. This decision further depletes their pass-catching room.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently urged the Jets to trade for disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers would be the dream addition for the Jets following Corley's release.
Jakobi Meyers would be the dream addition for the Jets
"Meyers spent the first four years of his NFL career in New England, where he developed into one of the more underrated wide receivers in football. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023, essentially receiving the same deal the Jets gave to Allen Lazard that very offseason," Fried wrote. "While Lazard has fallen well short of expectations in New York, Meyers continued to overachieve in Vegas. The NC State product is fresh off a career year in 2024 in which he finished with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns.
"Meyers was targeted a whopping 126 times in 2024 and wasn't credited with a single drop. His 2.3% drop rate ranks fourth-best among all NFL wide receivers since 2020, behind only DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, and Amon-Ra St. Brown."
Meyers recently requested a trade from the Raiders and the Jets could benefit from this decision in a huge way.
Adding the talented wideout across from Wilson would open them both up for the future. It would provide Fields with a stable second option on offense rather than having to deal with the struggles that would come with the Jets' wide receiver room.
In training camp, the Jets struggled with drops. Meyers has some of the best hands in football. Pair that with his talent, and the Jets have their dream wide receiver target sitting right in front of them.
