Jets Country

Jets May Pursue 'Dream WR Trade Target' After Malachi Corley Release

The Jets would be a perfect fit for Jakobi Meyers...

Zach Pressnell

New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) is shown as he prepares for the game, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley (14) is shown as he prepares for the game, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets desperately need to add wide receivers to their offense or quarterback Justin Fields is going to struggle in year one with the team.

Beyond Garrett Wilson, there's nothing to be too excited about in New York's wide receiver room. In fact, it's hard to tell who the second option is. To make matters even worse, the Jets recently opted to cut ties with second-year wide receiver Malachi Corley. This decision further depletes their pass-catching room.

Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently urged the Jets to trade for disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers would be the dream addition for the Jets following Corley's release.

Jakobi Meyers would be the dream addition for the Jets

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyer
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Meyers spent the first four years of his NFL career in New England, where he developed into one of the more underrated wide receivers in football. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023, essentially receiving the same deal the Jets gave to Allen Lazard that very offseason," Fried wrote. "While Lazard has fallen well short of expectations in New York, Meyers continued to overachieve in Vegas. The NC State product is fresh off a career year in 2024 in which he finished with 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns.

"Meyers was targeted a whopping 126 times in 2024 and wasn't credited with a single drop. His 2.3% drop rate ranks fourth-best among all NFL wide receivers since 2020, behind only DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, and Amon-Ra St. Brown."

Meyers recently requested a trade from the Raiders and the Jets could benefit from this decision in a huge way.

Adding the talented wideout across from Wilson would open them both up for the future. It would provide Fields with a stable second option on offense rather than having to deal with the struggles that would come with the Jets' wide receiver room.

In training camp, the Jets struggled with drops. Meyers has some of the best hands in football. Pair that with his talent, and the Jets have their dream wide receiver target sitting right in front of them.

More NFL: Jets Struck NFL Draft Gold; Top Rookie 'Ready To Start'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News