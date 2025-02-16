Jets Might Consider Trading For Packers QB: 'Certainly Can't Hurt'
The New York Jets have been linked to many names on the quarterback market, especially since it became public that the Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers in 2025.
Most people are predicting guys like Kirk Cousins or Tyrod Tayler (currently under contract with New York) to become the Jets’ starter, but there are also some overlooked candidates for the job.
On Saturday, Jets X-Factor’s Connor Long discussed one of those candidates: Green Bay Packers backup QB Malik Willis, formerly of the Tennessee Titans.
“The Liberty product spent two seasons with the Titans, recording three starts with a 1-2 record while completing only 53% of his passes with no touchdowns and 3 interceptions,” Long wrote.
“His short Nashville tenure ultimately gave way to a trade to the Green Bay Packers last offseason in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.”
“Following a rough first two NFL seasons without much opportunity, Willis stood out during the 2024 season, serving as Jordan Love’s backup. The youngster appeared in 7 games last season, going 2-0 as a starter while completing 74.1% of his passes for 550 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.”
“Willis also recorded 84 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on eight scramble attempts.”
“While many will immediately dismiss the idea, Willis possesses a lot of upside, and it certainly can’t hurt for the Jets to consider a flier on him as a 2025 bridge option.”
“Additionally, he is an extremely cheap option. Willis only has one year left on his rookie deal, which has a cap number of $1.4M in 2025. That said, the Jets would need to acquire Willis via trade.”
“After being acquired for a seventh-round pick last offseason, a conditional sixth-round pick in 2026, which could become a fifth if Willis plays 60% of the Jets’ offensive snaps in 2025, seems like a fair asking price.”
The 25-year-old Willis was selected at No. 86 overall by the Titans in the 2022 NFL draft. He has a career 62.5 completion percentage to go along with 900 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.
More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former Patriots Quarterback For Epic Comeback Story