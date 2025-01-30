Jets Might Surprisingly Settle For Super Bowl-Winning Backup QB As 2025 Starter
If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return to the New York Jets, could the Jets surprisingly promote a quarterback from within?
As we await the Rodgers decision, potential free agent QB options for the Jets include Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston.
Darnold seems like a long shot, and recent reports indicate that one of Fields and Wilson will likely be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With the free agent quarterback pool shallow, the Jets might find themselves in a bind if Rodgers bails.
Taking a risk and giving a starter role to someone like Carson Wentz or Jimmy Garoppolo might be in play at that point, but the Jets could also keep things in-house and simply promote backup QB Tyrod Taylor, a 35-year-old veteran with a Super Bowl ring.
Taylor backed up Joe Flacco when the Baltimore Ravens won it all in 2013 (Super Bowl XLVII), and he’s spent time with various teams since being selected with the No. 180 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by Baltimore.
Taylor isn’t the option at starting QB that would galvanize Jets fans, but New York needs to keep contingency plans in place for if Rodgers leaves and the market dries up.
On Thursday, Jets X-Factor’s Rivka Boord wondered whether Taylor is the Jets’ most viable option.
“There’s a strong argument to be made that the Jets should simply roll with Tyrod Taylor in 2025 or find some other bridge quarterback,” Boord wrote.
“Even if the Jets do bring back Rodgers, they need a succession plan.”
Unfortunately for the Jets, their No. 7 pick in the upcoming 2025 draft will be too late in the game to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
New York might be able to trade up in the draft, but the Jets would have to part ways with valuable future draft capital to do so.
Taylor is under contract for one more season with New York, earning a salary of $6 million for 2025.
