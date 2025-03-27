Jets Might Draft Son Of Dolphins Hall Of Famer To Bolster Offense
The New York Jets have an obvious need at tight end, but that doesn’t mean they’re definitely taking a TE at No. 7 overall in the upcoming NFL draft.
If New York did go tight end at No. 7, Penn State’s stud prospect Tyler Warren would almost surely be the guy, but there are a handful of other quality tight ends in the draft, and it might behoove Jets GM Darren Mougey to draft another position at No. 7 and then snag a tight end later.
Such a strategy has the Jets linked to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, whom some scouts feel is a superior pass-catcher to Warren.
Another guy to keep an eye on in connection to the Jets is LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
The 20-year-old Taylor is an enticing prospect with an NFL pedigree — his father is Jason Taylor, Hall of Fame former defensive end of the Miami Dolphins.
Taylor is coming off an impressive career at LSU. He got real playing time from the moment he stepped on campus as a true freshman, tallying 38 receptions, 414 yards, and three touchdowns in the 2022 season.
Taylor continued that production into his next two years with the Tigers. He finished 2024 with 55 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor also had favorable measurements at the NFL Combine. He came in at slightly above six-foot-five and 251 pounds.
Given how immediately ready Taylor was at LSU, it would be surprising if he doesn’t end up being at least a serviceable starter in the NFL, and his ceiling is much higher than that.
Taylor is a pick for the Jets that would be hard to argue against, especially if Mougey can snag him after the second round.
