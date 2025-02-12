Jets Might Fill 'Big Hole' In Defense By Signing Cowboys' Defensive End
The New York Jets have roster holes on both sides of the ball, which means GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have a lot of work to do this offseason.
Mougey and Glenn — by their admission — will be working closely together this spring and summer to re-build much of New York’s roster. What will that mean for the Jets’ defense?
There’s also New York’s less-than-ideal cap situation to deal with. Mougey will be on the lookout for impact players who come with a bargain contract. According to a new report from Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania, a 27-year-old defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys falls into that category. He also happens to be an unrestricted free agent.
“Both Aaron Glenn and Steve Wilks value having a tweener defensive end with enough size to be a formidable edge-setter on run downs and enough athleticism to win inside on pass downs,” Nania said.
“With no viable fits for this role on the current roster, Glenn and Wilks will seek outside help.”
“Chauncey Golston projects as an ideal fit who should not break the bank. In 2024, Golston was one of the NFL’s prototype tweener defensive ends, playing 299 snaps on the interior and 487 on the edge.”
“Golston is smaller than most players in this mold, checking in at 268 pounds (as opposed to the typical 275-290 range). His elite length and mammoth hands allow him to play above his weight.”
“Across 17 games, Golston provided solid two-way production for Dallas, which is what the Jets will be seeking in this role. Along with 5.5 sacks and 37 total pressures, Golston added 21 run stops, good for 13th among edge defenders.”
“Spotrac projects Golston to have a market value of $7.3 million annually. That would be an affordable price for the Jets’ budget. As an ideal scheme fit who fills a big hole in the Jets’ defense, Golston could provide a strong return on investment.”
Golston was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Iowa.
Should the Jets prepare an offer?
