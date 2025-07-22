Jets Might Have Garrett Wilson Problem: 'Doesn't Bode Well'
Do the New York Jets have a Garrett Wilson problem?
New York just signed Wilson to a $130 million extension, and the newly turned 25-year-old wideout certainly deserved it. Wilson has been a model of durability and production in his first three NFL seasons, all while catching passes from no less than seven quarterbacks.
The Jets are banking on Wilson and new QB1 Justin Fields to have magical chemistry, but even if they do, New York’s passing game might be doomed by the sheer lack of other viable options beyond Wilson. ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote about this on Tuesday, suggesting that the Jets might run into a difficult situation with Wilson continually drawing attention.
“Aside from Garrett Wilson, the receiving corps includes middling vets (Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson), unproven young players (Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley) and a super-fast rookie, albeit with drop issues (Arian Smith),” Cimini wrote while wondering about who will be New York’s second and third receivers.
“Reynolds has the early edge because he's played in this offense before, but let's be honest: This isn't a battle of heavyweights. Chances are, it'll be some sort of rotation. This doesn't bode well for Wilson, who will almost certainly draw double coverage.”
If defenses overload on Wilson, the Jets can capitalize, but only if another receiver or two steps up and Fields can find them. If not, New York's passing offense might be in for a long season, and defenses won't have an arduous time figuring out how to contain Wilson.
