Jets Might Look Like Contender In 2025, Per Justin Fields
The New York Jets are building something special.
New York’s offseason has been transformational for the franchise. The Jets’ roster is significantly younger than it was at the end of the 2024 season and now former Jets star Aaron Glenn is back in town, but now as the head coach.
He’s coming over from the Detroit Lions after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now, he’s going to try help turn New York around in a similar way that Detroit did a few years ago.
New Jets quarterback Justin Fields talked about the offseason and one nugget that stood out is that he said that New York is bringing over some concepts from Detroit, per team reporter Eric Allen.
"Of course, we're bringing in some of the same concepts from Detroit but like you said we have different players on this team, so it's not going to be the exact same as what they did in Detroit," Fields said. "In Detroit, they were 3-4 years in that offense. It's going to take some time, but we don't want it to take too much time.
"Of course we set a standard for ourselves to be great, to be competitive, be disciplined but in terms of how our offense is going to look -- I think (Tanner Engstrand) is going to tailor it to the guys we have on the field and trying to get them the ball and kind of get a feel for what they do best in terms of a guy might run a certain route better than he does another route. Just finding what guys do best and utilizing them in a specific way to get them the ball and help our team be most successful."
This isn't a bad idea in the slightest. Detroit had one of the most potent offenses in football last year. Fields is significantly more mobile than Jared Goff, so that's a plus. Mason Taylor would play the Sam LaPorta role. Garrett Wilson would be the Jets' version of Amon-Ra St. Brown. Someone like Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, or Arian Smith could be the Jameson Williams. This would be interesting for the running back room because Breece Hall could be the Jahmyr Gibbs with Braelon Allen as the David Montgomery. The Jets have the pieces to run a similar-style offense as Detroit. Now, it's only a matter of bringing it to real games.
