Jets QB Justin Fields Raises Eyebrows With Patrick Mahomes Comment
Will New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields take a step forward in 2025?
He's just 26 years old and part of the reason why the Jets targeted and signed him as quickly as they did in free agency was his upside. That's not just about his rushing ability. He showed in a small sample size last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers an improvement in the passing game while not losing a step rushing-wise. The Steelers gave the starting job to Russell Wilson, but Fields showed enough for Jets fans to be excited.
He's a former first-round pick for a reason. He came out of college with the expectation that he was going to be a team's franchise quarterback. Although his career hasn't started off as he hoped it would, he has all of the talent in the world and now the opportunity match that talent.
Fields has big goals for himself as well. He said he thinks he can be a player with "no limits" and mentioned quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen as motivators, per team reporter Eric Allen.
"I think I can be a player who has no limits, a player who can help everyone around him better, a player who can lead a team, a player who can be that guy," Fields said as transcribed by Allen. "I'm just striving to be that player each and every day and really for everybody to know that I am that player. I know within myself I am that player, or I can get to that point, but I think it's more for me showing everyone else and proving not only to myself but proving to the world...
"You look at guys like (Pat Mahomes), you look at guys like Josh Allen, guys like (Lamar Jackson) where everyone knows they are elite quarterbacks. At the end of the day, that's kind of my goal and that's kind of where I want to get by the time I get done playing this sport."
He has sky-high potential, weapons around him, and a staunch offensive line. It may sound like big talk right now, but he can reach those types of goals in New York.
