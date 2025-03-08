Jets Might Pursue Raiders' Projected $47.2 Million Safety To Bolster Secondary
The New York Jets have stud cornerback Sauce Gardner returning in 2025, but who will join Gardner in New York’s secondary?
Former Pro Bowl cornerback Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the Jets, and you have to think Glenn will be pushing New York’s new GM Darren Mougey to acquire some elite talent in the secondary.
Mougey will be faced with a lot of tough decisions in that regard, as the Jets have a myriad of roster needs on defense and offense. Spend too handsomely on one piece, and you’ll be exposed in other depth chart areas.
That being said, given the Glenn hiring, if the Jets are indeed going to spend big on one or two guys this offseason, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if one of those deals were doled out to a young star in the secondary.
That’s the other thing about the Mougey-Glenn era — they are very clearly targeting young players to build around while parting ways with aging stars like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
In light of all of the above, one guy to keep an eye on in free agency for the Jets is Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig, who at 25 years old fits perfectly on the timeline that’s attractive to Mougey and Glenn.
Moehrig is a rising star defensive player who would — along with Gardner — set the Jets up to have an elite secondary for years to come.
The question is, would Mougey be willing to fork over upwards of $50 million to acquire Moehrig?
Spotrac has the free agent Moehrig projected to demand $15.7 million annually, which would result in something akin to a three-year, $47.2 million deal. That’s the kind of money you have to pay for one of the NFL’s best safeties, and a young player to boot.
Moehrig would cost Mougey a pretty penny, but New York’s secondary would be scary-good if this signing came to fruition.
In due time, Jets fans will come to learn which positions on the field Mougey and Glenn are most willing to spend money on.
