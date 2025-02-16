Jets Might Sign Former No. 11 Overall Pick For QB1 Role: 'The Risk Is Obvious'
The burning question on every New York Jets fan’s mind these days is, who will be the Jets' QB1 next season?
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on Sportscenter on Sunday and mentioned two names in connection to the Jets, one of them a 25-year-old former No. 11 overall pick.
Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker reported on Fowler’s comments while adding his own analysis of New York’s QB situation.
“The New York Jets could make a run at quarterback Justin Fields with Aaron Rodgers out the door in the Big Apple, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler,” Zucker wrote on Sunday.
‘Fowler reported Sunday on SportsCenter that there "could be something there if they're looking to go younger" regarding the Jets' QB search.”
“Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey confirmed this week they told Rodgers he won't be back with the team for the 2025 season.”
“The risk with Fields is obvious.”
“The 2021 first-round pick had an up-and-down three years with the Chicago Bears and got benched midway through 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers went 4-2 with him as the starter, he averaged 110.6 passing yards per game.”
“Fields nonetheless wouldn't be a terrible choice for the Jets because he's unlikely to carry a steep cost. Spotrac values him at $6.4 million annually. Even if you double that figure, it's still pretty cheap for a starting QB.”
“Fields probably wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Jets, which is clearly what the franchise needs. He could, however, buy some time for a draft pick Glenn and Mougey identify as a better candidate to be that permanent answer.”
Fields has a 14-30 record as an NFL starting quarterback. He’s tallied 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions with a 61.1 completion percentage.
