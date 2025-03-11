Jets Country

Jets Might Sign Titans' Projected $7.8 Million Undrafted Wide Receiver

He's carved out a nice career thus far and is still just 27 years old

Colin Keane

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Tennessee Titans helmet against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have already made some legitimate noise in free agency, but they remain thin at wide receiver.

Signing 26-year-old QB talent Justin Fields on Monday was widely viewed as a big win for the Jets, but who is Fields going to throw to in 2025?

Outside of Garrett Wilson, whom Fields will be reuniting with after the duo played together at Ohio State, New York isn’t exactly overflowing with wideout talent at the moment. Davante Adams is gone (Los Angeles Rams) and most people expect Allen Lazard to follow Adams out the door, even though Lazard is currently under contract with New York.

On Tuesday, Justin Fried of The Jet Press recommended a slightly under-the-radar acquisition for the Jets at wide receiver.

“Of the remaining WR free agents, the only one who really moves the needle for me and makes sense for the #Jets is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine,” Fried wrote.

“I know others have mentioned him, he’d be a good fit.”

Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, went undrafted in 2020 out of Indiana but landed with the Tennessee Titans, with whom he’s tallied 126 catches, 1,773 receiving yards, and 19 receiving touchdowns thus far in his career.

Westbrook-Ikhine is projected by Spotrac to demand an average annual salary of $3.9 million, which puts him in position to land a two-year, $7.8 million deal.

Should Jets GM Darren Mougey prepare an offer, or is New York going to grab multiple wideouts in the upcoming draft instead?

