Jets Mock Draft: Could New York Land 1,233-Yard Playmaker?
The New York Jets are just about two months away from adding some high-end talent to the franchise.
New York won just five games in 2024. The Jets finished in third place in the AFC East and were three wins behind the Miami Dolphins and just one win ahead of the New England Patriots. Things didn't go as planned for the Jets, but one silver lining at least is the fact that they will make their first selection in the National Football Draft at pick No. 7 in April barring a trade.
With Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in the fold now, it's going to be interesting to see how they handle the draft. The draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th and the Jets will have a chance to make a big move. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his second mock draft of the offseason on Tuesday and predicted Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to New York.
"The Jets ranked second-to-last in rushing offense last season, and they desperately need another target in the passing game," Jeremiah said. "Warren helps them improve in both of those areas."
New York announced it is moving on from Aaron Rodgers and this could be a sign that Davante Adams will be playing elsewhere too in 2025. If that is the case, the Jets really will need another pass-catcher to pair with Garrett Wilson for whoever will be playing quarterback.
Warren had 104 catches and 1,233 receiving yards in 2024 with Penn State. That type of production absolutely could help the Jets' offense.
