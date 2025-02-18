Jets Predicted To Add 43-TD All-American As Aaron Rodgers Successor
Over the next few months, there's going to be a lot of chatter about the New York Jets' quarterback room.
With the team moving on from Aaron Rodgers, there are multiple directions the team could go. The Jets could stay internal in the short term with Tyrod Taylor. He's under contract and has been a capable starter throughout his NFL career.
New York easily could look to free agency and bring a veteran to town like Justin Fields. Another option surely could be the National Football League Draft. And then, of course, the Jets could do some sort of combination and keep a veteran, but draft a rookie.
The NFL Draft won't be here until April and there will be plenty of mock drafts and chatter about what the Jets could do. The top two quarterbacks in this draft class are Cam Ward out of Miami and Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. It would be surprising to see either drop to the Jets at No. 7, but Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher predicted that will be the case in their mock draft.
"No. 7. New York Jets: QB Cameron Ward, Miami," Plocher said. "With the Jets moving on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, selecting Ward gives them a new signal-caller and face of the franchise. He'll step into a situation with a top wide receiver already in place, while new head coach Aaron Glenn will look to build a strong defense to support the young quarterback."
Ward was an All-American in 2024 and had 39 touchdown passes in just 13 games played. He also chipped in four rushing touchdowns for 43 total touchdowns on the season. If he were to be available at No. 7, it would be a no-brainer to draft him. While this is the case, it seems unlikely that he will still be on the board for New York unless it trades up.
