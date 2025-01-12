Jets Country

Jets Named Potential Landing Spot For Legendary Coach In Blockbuster Trade

Could the Jets trade for the Steelers' head coach?

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are currently holding interviews for the head coach vacancy created after firing Robert Saleh during the 2024 season.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is a candidate for the job, albeit a long shot to land the job. Names like Rex Ryan, Aaron Glenn, and many other qualified individuals have been rumored to be on the Jets' radar.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently suggested the Jets could be a potential landing spot for one of the top head coaches in the league. Rather than signing one, Verderame listed the Jets as a potential suitor for an ultra-rare trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for head coach Mike Tomlin.

"(Omar) Khan should explore trading Tomlin. The Steelers need to replenish their roster and Tomlin might be the most attractive piece of the organization," Verderame wrote. "What about the New York Jets? Who better to turn around a listless franchise which hasn’t made the playoffs in 14 years, the longest active streak in North American sports."

It's unclear whether the Steelers will actually entertain the idea of trading Tomlin to another team.

Pittsburgh has sustained incredible regular season success under Tomlin. The Steelers are one of the most consistent teams in the league, but they consistently fall short in the postseason. They haven't won a playoff game in nearly a decade and the Pittsburgh faithful is getting restless.

If the Steelers look to trade Tomlin, the Jets could be one of the top candidates to land him.

