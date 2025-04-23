Aaron Rodgers Saga Gets Troubling Update After Jets Exit
There's one clear superstar still available in free agency right now.
There isn't a bigger-name player out there in free agency right now than Aaron Rodgers have his "strange" exit from the New York Jets. He recently opened up while joining "The Pat McAfee Show" about a wide-range of topics including his Jets exit, meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers, other teams he has spoken with, potential retirement, and possible price tag if he plays.
It was a fascinating interview that gave more insight into one of the most polarizing starts in recent memory in the National Football League. One thing he did specifically say during his interview was that the NFL Draft wasn't going to have a big impact on his decisions. He noted on multiple occasions that he is dealing with something in his personal life that takes prescendence over all else right now.
Rodgers said teams know of this and that he's not holding anyone hostage. He specifically said that if any team can't wait and needs to go in a different direction, he'd understand.
The team that has been tied to him the most recently has been the Steelers. It seems like if he's going to play, it would be for Pittsburgh -- that's speculation, though. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan addressed the media on Tuesday and were asked if the NFL Draft could impact the team's pursuit of Rodgers.
"I think what you do in the draft oftentimes affects maybe some, you know, talent acquisition that happens after," Tomlin said. "We'll see how the acquisitions go this weekend."
We are just two days away from the NFL Draft beginning. It certainly is going to be an interesting one for Pittsburgh with such a big question looming.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Make Surprising Quarterback Decision