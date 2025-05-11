Jets ‘Nasty’ New Star Already Has Aaron Glenn's Attention
The New York Jets' 2025 first-round pick Armand Membou already has caught head coach Aaron Glenn's attention.
Membou recently signed his four-year rookie deal and has gotten his first taste of action in a Jets jersey in rookie minicamp.
Clearly, Glenn has liked what he's seen so far. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared thoughts on how rookie camp overall is different under Glenn with nuggets of information from the head coach.
"Thoughts/observations from Jets rookie camp: Definitely a different vibe under Aaron Glenn than the previous staff. Practices were more intense, and everyone participated, including draft picks. Previously, the draft picks were held out to prevent injuries.
"The latter portion of practices were closed to the media, so we couldn't get a full and total picture. That said ... Armand Membou (first round) took reps at RT. The first thing you notice is his quick feet. He moves like a big LB. Glenn: 'He's nasty, man.' With all linemen, you need to see them in pads before you break out the anointing oils (Parcells-ism)."
That should be good to hear for Jets fans. The intention of selection Membou with the No. 7 pick in the draft is obviously to secure the offensive line into the future. The Jets have had this philosophy -- even before Glenn -- and took Olu Fashanu in the first round last year. The eartly returns are good for Membou and now the team will just have to continue to get him up to speed and put him in a good position.
