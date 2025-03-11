Jets' New Signing Expresses Excitement: 'Running Through A Wall Right Now'
The New York Jets' newly-signed safety Andre Cisco left no doubt on Monday about how he feels to be joining Gang Green.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets signed Cisco, formerly of the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a one-year contract.
“Andre Cisco has agreed to a 1-year $10 million contract with the NY Jets,” Schefter posted to X on Monday.
“Deal negotiated by Andre Odom and David Mulugheta of Athletes First.”
Soon after the news broke, Cisco himself took to X to express his reaction.
“5th grade me would be running through a wall right now!!!!” Cisco posted.
“ECSTATIC about what’s to come. God’s grace simply never fails!”
Cisco grew up in Queens, which explains why the fifth-grade version of him would be elated to wear a Jets uniform.
After leaving New York to attend IMG Academy, Cisco played college football at Syracuse before being drafted at No. 65 overall in 2021 by the Jaguars.
Cisco is still just 24 and has a chance to earn himself a second, longer-term deal with the Jets if his upcoming season is a productive one.
NFL analyst Will Parkinson offered another reaction to the Cisco signing on Monday.
“Seems like injuries and scheme hurt him in 2024 but a good rangy player/athlete who still has his best ball ahead of him,” Parkinson wrote. “Move makes a ton of sense … 24 years old Syracuse legend. Jets add a starter at safety.”
