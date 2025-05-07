Jets Newest Star Opened Up About 'Surprising' Move
The New York Jets have an exciting new playmaker to cheer for during the 2025 National Football League season.
After losing Tyler Conklin in free agency, the tight end position for the Jets looked like the weakest group for the organization. The Jets’ tight end room was in pretty rough shape despite some offseason additions. But, that changed during the 2025 National Football League Draft.
As it approached, the tight end position unsurprisingly was talked about a lot. There was even a lot of buzz about the potential of New York using the No. 7 pick in the first round on a tight end. That didn’t end up happening. The Jets instead used their second round pick to select former LSU tight end Mason Taylor.
He recently opened up about joining the Jets and even noted that the pick was "surprising" to him.
"It wasn't one of my top 30 visits," Taylor said. "I talked to them at the combine. Had a great meeting with them at the combine. Really, I've just been keeping my head down throughout this whole process. Selling myself to the best of my ability...I don't think there were any tells for sure. It was defenitely surprising and I'm excited."
The move itself wasn’t the most shocking in the world. Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland were considered to be the top two tight ends in the 2025 draft class. Both went off the board in the first round, leaving Taylor as the best available tight end. The Jets didn’t let him go by a second time and got their man. He likely will have a big opportunity right away as well in 2025.
