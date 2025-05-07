Jets Struck Gold In NFL Draft With Defensive Steal
The New York Jets have one of the top corners in the National Football League in Sauce Gardner and added another guy into the mix during the National Football League Draft who could end up having a big impact on the team.
New York took cornerback Azareye’h Thomas out of Florida State with the No. 73 pick in the third round and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt called the move New York's "best value pick" from the 2025 NFL Draft.
"New York Jets: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State," Rosenblatt said. "Round 3, No. 73. Most evaluators had Thomas graded as a second-round prospect — he was ranked the sixth-best cornerback and 51st overall in “The Beast”, and the Jets were able to land him at No. 73. Cornerback was not the Jets’ biggest need, but they have one of the NFL’s better groups of defensive back coaches (in head coach Aaron Glenn, defensive backs coach Chris Harris and assistant defensive backs coach Dre’ Bly).
"They should be able to get the most out of Thomas. The 20-year-old fits the mold of what Glenn wants out of his cornerbacks in terms of size (6-foot-2, 196 pounds) and physicality at the line of scrimmage."
New York's cornerback room already was strong and Thomas should make it even better. The Jets have a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn. Thomas dropped further than many expected him to but that should work out in New York's favor.
