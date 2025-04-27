Jets NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Quick Grades, Justin Fields Impact
The New York Jets were one of the most talked about teams in football heading into the National Football League Draft.
New York had the No. 7 pick and took Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou to help protect Justin Fields. Overall, the Jets made seven selections in the 2025 National Football League Draft. The Jets took Membou with the No. 7 pick in the first round. New York followed up by taking LSU tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 pick in the second round, Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the No. 73 pick in the third round, Georgia receiver Arian Smith with the No. 110 pick in the fourth round, Alabama safety Malachi Moore with the No. 130 pick in the fourth round, Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa with the No. 162 pick in the fifth round, and EDGE Tyler Baron with the No. 176 pick in the fifth round.
So, how do these picks look for New York?
Here are quick grades for each of the Jets' 2025 draft picks:
Round 1 (No. 7): OT Armand Membou - A+
Round 2 (No. 42): TE Mason Taylor - A+
Round 3 (No. 73): CB Azareye'h Thomas - B
Round 4 (No. 110): WR Arian Smith - B+
Round 4 (No. 130): S Malachi Moore - A
Round 5 (No. 162): LB Francisco Mauigoa - A-
Round 5 (No. 176): EDGE Tyler Baron - B+
The Jets entered the NFL Draft with two massive holes: the offensive line and tight end. New York started the draft off with two big-name additions in Membou and Taylor. From there, the Jets added another receiver with upside, which was a big need. New York also had a need at safety and landed a guy who could be a starter somewhat quickly.
Overall, the Jets addressed some serious positions of need while alsoadding depth at key positions. One thing that stood out was not drafting a quarterback. New York signed Fields this offseason and clearly is committed to him. The Jets put more playmakers around him and improved the line. Clearly, New York is all in on Fields.
