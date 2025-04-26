Jets' Mason Taylor Quickly Takes Stance On Justin Fields
The New York Jets' offense is going to full of exciting, young players in 2025.
As of right now, the Jets' offense will feature Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Garrett Wilson, and Mason Taylor among others. That's a really good start and they're all pretty young. If the Jets play their cards right, they could keep this group together for years to come.
Taylor was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night and quickly spoke to the media and had nothing but praise for his new quarterback.
"He's been awesome to see on TV, so, to get to play with him and you know and I've just seen his contract," Taylor said. "They don't play bad players that type of money. So, he's a really good quarterback and I can't wait to go work with him and work with the guys in New York. It's gonna be awesome."
Fields has shown in his young career that he likes to throw to the tight end position. That was the case with Cole Kmet with the Chicago Bears and Pat Freiermuth last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his stint as the starter. Taylor quickly has become the top tight end option for the Jets and that likely will be the case heading into the 2025 season unless they make some sort of shocking move.
New York has had a good draft so far and Taylor already is saying all of the right things.
