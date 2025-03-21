Jets Offensive Talent Set To Meet With Chargers; Is Deal On Horizon?
The Los Angeles Chargers might be positioning themselves to poach a talented player away from the New York Jets.
New York has reportedly expressed an interest in re-signing 29-year-old tight end Tyler Conklin, but Conklin has other suitors, including the Chargers.
On Thursday night, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo revealed that Los Angeles will host Conklin on a visit.
“The #Chargers are hosting veteran TE Tyler Conklin on a visit, sources say,” Garafolo wrote. “A bit of a surprise he’s still available, especially since a few teams have shown interest in signing him, including the Jets, with whom he had 170 catches for 1,622 yards and 7 TDs the last three years.”
The Jets’ hesitation to re-sign Conklin might stem from their belief that they can snag Tyler Warren at No. 7 in the upcoming NFL draft.
Conklin is projected by Spotrac to demand a $9 million average annual salary. A comparable player to Conklin, Evan Engram, did better than that figure by signing a two-year, $23 million contract with the Denver Broncos on March 13.
Maybe the Jets don’t want to pay Conklin that kind of money, but it’s still unclear.
Conklin started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him out of Central Michigan with the No. 157 overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Conklin has tallied 263 receptions, 2,544 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns thus far in his career.
Will the next chapter of his playing days take Conklin away from the Jets? We’ll know soon enough.
