Jets Ostracized For Giving 26-Year-Old Lucrative Extension: 'Most Overpaid'
There are a few deals in recent years that the New York Jets might like to be given a do-over to rectify.
The names Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will always carry a certain significance in Jets history, and not in a positive way. New York still has to pay both of those legendary (for other franchises) players this season, but neither will be on the team.
Clearly, the old Jets front office made some mistakes. It's why Joe Douglas was fired and Darren Mougey is the new general manager. There can be no more looking back at the fleeting Rodgers era if New York hopes to succeed this season.
Fortunately, there aren't too many other messes to clean up once the Jets ride out the Rodgers contract in 2026. But there's still one deal on the books that drew the ire recently of another NFL writer.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon named the "most overpaid" player on every NFL roster, singling out cornerback Michael Carter II as the worst active deal the Jets have on the books.
"The recipient of a three-year, $30.8 million contract extension last year, Carter was on the field for just 32 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps in 2024," Gagnon wrote. "The 26-year-old 2021 fifth-round pick isn't a liability, but he doesn't make much of an impact for that kind of money."
In fairness, Carter was still fairly good when he got the opportunity to play. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.7 passer rating in coverage, while not allowing a touchdown on any of the 27 passes he defended against this past season.
However, Gagnon's point about usage is a fair one. Carter's cap hit is just $4 million this season, but it jumps to $12 million in both 2026 and 2027. The Jets can escape the deal with a $6.8 million dead cap after 2025.
Clearly, this is an important year for Carter to prove he still deserves to be a part of the Jets' defensive core. He might not win a full-time starting spot, but the departure of D.J. Reed could at least grant him a few more reps to showcase himself.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Nab 1,451-Yard Weapon To Pair With Garrett Wilson