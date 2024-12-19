Jets Owner Woody Johnson Disparaged Mike White in Locker Room: Report
Day by day, things continue to get worse for the New York Jets. Not only does this team embarrass their fans most Sundays, but much more is happening around the organization that wasn't known before Thursday.
Woody Johnson's involvement in the organization isn't uncommon for owners, but it feels like he has too much power. In large part, Johnson is the reason the Jets have found a lack of success over much of his time as the owner.
But it isn't just his involvement.
Johnson has also allowed his family to play a role in New York's organization. Outside of being a fan and cheering the team on from afar, there's little reason for his family to be directly involved in what's happening inside the building.
However, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, there have been multiple situations where Johnson and his sons have made comments that an owner or his family shouldn't say.
One of them involved quarterback Mike White, who in 2022 had a bad game for the Jets while they were still harboring postseason hopes. White was also playing through broken ribs. White ran into Johnson after the game, per the report.
"After the game, with the quarterback in the showers after throwing his helmet to the locker room floor, multiple Jets players said they heard Woody Johnson say, 'You should throw your helmet, you f—ing suck.' The statement got back to White."
Johnson reportedly later apologized to White.
Russini added two stories about Johnson's sons dividing the locker room after a Jets game due to their actions. This time, after a loss to Cleveland, the two sons were heard loudly disparaging players, multiple players said.
It got worse earlier this year after the Jets beat Houston, the first win after coach Robert Saleh's firing.
"(quarterback Aaron) Rodgers walked into an energized locker room with a game ball in hand, and it was expected that he’d give the ball to Ulbrich... But before Rodgers could speak, Brick Johnson took another game ball and awarded it to wide receiver Garrett Wilson."
An anonymous player later called it "cringe-worthy" and a "brutal experience."
His two sons were also criticized in the piece for influencing their father about personnel decisions with a player's "Madden rating," a rating each player gets in the popular video game. In the report, the Madden rating apparently caught the eye of the elder Johnson, who reportedly cited it in nixing a potential trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.