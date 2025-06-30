Jets-Packers Get Surprising Trade Idea To Bring $3.5 Million WR To New York
It's been one of the central questions of the New York Jets' offseason: Who will be the second wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson?
Wilson has three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career despite highly volatile quarterback play. The Jets are hoping Justin Fields, who hasn't established himself as a quality starter in his first four years in the league, can unlock his talent in New York and remove that volatility from the equation.
It would take a ton of pressure off Wilson, Fields, head coach Aaron Glenn, and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand if the Jets had a steady WR2 to rely on in their offense. But between veterans Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds and rookie Arian Smith, all they have is a lot of question marks.
One Jets writer thinks a trade for a wideout from the overcrowded Green Bay Packers roster could be in order.
On Sunday, Justin Melo of Jets Wire speculated that Packers fourth-year receiver Romeo Doubs, who will be a free agent after the season, would be a good trade target for the Jets to consider.
"General manager Darren Mougey should be monitoring opportunities to add proven assets to the position room. One could emerge in Green Bay in the form of Romeo Doubs," Melo wrote.
"The rebuilding Jets shouldn't be willing to part with draft capital … unless the player they acquire could be a long-term solution. Doubs is a 25-year-old talented receiver in a contract year. Given the current state of the Packers' wideout situation, Mougey should gauge the Packers' interest in moving Doubs."
Doubs, 25, averages 39.5 receiving yards per game, a number that's gone up in each of his first three seasons, and has 15 career touchdown catches. He's making $3.5 million this season before he's scheduled to hit the open market.
The Packers should be willing to move someone from their wide receiver room, but it remains to be seen if that player would be Doubs. He's a logical candidate, though, and someone who might be able to earn himself a long-term deal in New York.
